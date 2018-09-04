Bureau Veritas to Cooperate in Maritime Marketplace

Bureau Veritas is integrating its digital platforms with the [bluester] online marketplace and providing independent vendor qualification services to [bluester] users, according to a statement.

The cooperation agreement was signed at SMM in Hamburg by Matthieu de Tugny, COO, Marine & Offshore, Bureau Veritas, and Christoph Kiese, CEO of [bluester].

The [bluester] marketplace covers the full range of maritime procurement requirements said Christoph Kiese, describing just some of the services available through [bluester]: “Whether it is diving inspections, lifeboat maintenance and repair services, compass calibrations, CO2 bottle refills, load testing of cargo cranes through to dry docking or hull or damage surveys, [bluester] is providing visibility and transparency in a competitive market place.”

[bluester]’s online marketplace enables buyers and suppliers to settle through a common interface using a set of streamlined processes. Ship managers and service providers automatically, impartially and transparently match against their own predefined criteria for direct contract conclusion on the platform.

Desktop and global online verification of [bluester] listed service providers by Bureau Veritas will add to the safety, reliability and efficiency of direct contracting through [bluester] as service providers’ qualifications and documentation will benefit from impartial validation, according to a statement.

Deep integration of the [bluester] platform into Bureau Veritas’ own digital tools VeriSTAR Info, My VeriSTAR, BV Approval Explorer and PSC Ready provides added value and benefits to customers of the 11,000+ ships classed by Bureau Veritas. BV customers will have access to the [bluester] marketplace via a single sign on and receive special user benefits. Once registered with [bluester], BV customers access the portal with the click of a button from their familiar BV desktop and mobile platforms. The special benefits inter- alia include easy transfer of data.

Matthieu de Tugny, describing the background to the cooperation deal with [bluester] said: “Partnering with [bluester] is a strategic decision for Bureau Veritas. We believe that smart online applications, focused on the enhancement of dedicated market processes in the maritime industry, are an important element of digitisation in the maritime sector.