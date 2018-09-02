Latest Cruise Jobs: September 2

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:
Latest Key Jobs:
|Employer
|Job Title
|Location
|Carnival Cruise
|Technical Incident Manager - Carnival Ocean Medallion
|Miami
|Norwegian Cruise
|Revenue Management - Data Solutions Developer
|Miami
|Norwegian Cruise
|Outbound Sales Consultant- Miami
|Miami
|Royal Caribbean
|Customer Service Representative - Pathology
|Miami
|Royal Caribbean
|Delivery/Warehouse Assistant
|Miami
|Princess Cruises
|Manager, Reporting & Analytics
|California
|Princess Cruises
|Director, Shipboard Learning & Development
|California
|Holland America Line
|Sr Audit Consultant
|Seattle
|Holland America Line
|Compensation Manager
|Seattle
|Carnival UK
|Test Analyst - Shore Based
|Southampton
|Carnival UK
|Cunard Food and Beverage Operations Manager - Shore Based
|Southampton
More cruise line jobs are available here.