Latest Cruise Jobs: September 2

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:

Employer Job Title Location
Carnival Cruise Technical Incident Manager - Carnival Ocean Medallion Miami
Norwegian Cruise Revenue Management - Data Solutions Developer Miami
Norwegian Cruise Outbound Sales Consultant- Miami Miami
Royal Caribbean Customer Service Representative - Pathology Miami
Royal Caribbean Delivery/Warehouse Assistant Miami
Princess Cruises Manager, Reporting & Analytics California
Princess Cruises Director, Shipboard Learning & Development California
Holland America Line Sr Audit Consultant Seattle
Holland America Line Compensation Manager Seattle
Carnival UK   Test Analyst - Shore Based Southampton
Carnival UK Cunard Food and Beverage Operations Manager - Shore Based Southampton

More cruise line jobs are available here.

