Scenes from the christening of the LNG-powered AIDAnova. The event took place in AIDA Open Air, a concert featuring star DJ and Producer David Guetta at Meyer Werft on August 31.



https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/19551-aidanova-christening-scenes.html#sigProId841f09e369 View the embedded image gallery online at:

Photos: AIDA