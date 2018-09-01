AIDAnova Named at Meyer

The AIDAnova named on Friday in Papenburg at AIDA's Open Air concert with DJ and Producer David Guetta as 25,000 fans looked on in a sold-out show.

"AIDAnova’s naming ceremony was a special event in a special place: We are delighted that we were able to stage the AIDA Open Air in Papenburg at the Meyer Werft shipyard, so that we could share our enthusiasm about our new ship with so many people. At the same time, this event was a thank-you to our partners, to the Meyer Werft shipyard, and to the many thousands of people who have helped make AIDAnova what is already the eighth AIDA cruise ship to be built on the Ems," said AIDA President Felix Eichhorn.

The AIDAnova was illuminated with lighting and laser effects in front of the shipyard hall in Papenburg, and an impressive laser show brought the ship to life.

The 20 multicolored laser projectors, over 300 strobes and more than 100 floodlights and spotlights made the ship glitter and shine.

Two aqua acrobats ascended with their luminous flyboards to a height of 20 meters, gliding across the surface of the water, and creating fountains in the air with their amazing stunts.

AIDA had named a god family to christen the ship, with the mother, Sonja performing the blessing.

"Dear Godchild, You are very welcome to the AIDA family. You bring the whole word together in a single place, and you will make many guests of all ages happy. We name you AIDAnova and hope you, your guests and your crew will always enjoy smooth sailing, fair winds and following seas," she said.

AIDAnova sets sail for Eemshaven in the Netherlands for final fit-out and sea trials in late September ahead of a November delivery.