Port Botany Cruise Terminal in NSW Faces Pushback

A NSW government push to build a new cruise ship terminal in Port Botany has been met with resistance by a local council, according to a local report.

The NSW government recently released its Cruise Development Plan, which highlights the future of the cruise industry in the state, noting congestion in Sydney and promising to explore alternative sites.

On Tuesday, Randwick City Council opposed the coalition's proposal to investigate Yarra Bay and Molineaux Point as locations for a new terminal.

They fear that any development would destroy nearby beaches and parklands.

The council hopes its bid to list the sites will kill off the Port Botany proposal.

"We need to stand firm to protect this area and its significant local heritage," Mayor Lindsay Shurey stated on Wednesday. She urged the state government to find alternative locations, claiming that Yarra Bay and Molineaux Point were not "appropriate or fit for purpose".

The state government said that, despite the investigations continuing on these two sites, it will also consider using Hayes Dock in Port Botany as a temporary cruise terminal.