Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Duluth, Minnesota Eyes Cruise Calls

Victory I

Duluth's City Council just approved funding for a temporary customs facility at Duluth's harbor on Monday, reports the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

According to Minnesota Public Radio, the Council voted to spend around $75,000 for a temporary customs facility that is needed before Duluth can receive a permanent office.

The port is said to have calls scheduled from Victory Cruise Lines in 2019.

Officials, however, hope it will turn the city into a destination for cruise lines looking to differentiate their Great Lakes program.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

September 01, 2018
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report