Duluth, Minnesota Eyes Cruise Calls

Duluth's City Council just approved funding for a temporary customs facility at Duluth's harbor on Monday, reports the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

According to Minnesota Public Radio, the Council voted to spend around $75,000 for a temporary customs facility that is needed before Duluth can receive a permanent office.

The port is said to have calls scheduled from Victory Cruise Lines in 2019.

Officials, however, hope it will turn the city into a destination for cruise lines looking to differentiate their Great Lakes program.