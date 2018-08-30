Carnival Fascination Comes to the Rescue

Late Wednesday, the Carnival Fascination responded to a distress signal from a small fishing boat that was 25 nautical miles from Barbados, according to a statement.

The boat had run out of fuel and was adrift.

The two fisherman, from Barbados, ages 43 and 51, were rescued and taken aboard the Carnival Fascination, according to the company.

They received medical assistance, a hot meal and accommodations. They also had the opportunity to call their families.

“We are extremely proud of the team on Carnival Fascination for rescuing these fishermen in distress,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. “Performing such a procedure at night is extremely challenging and I applaud the team for their efforts in saving lives at sea.”

Recently, Carnival Glory rescued a crew member from another cruise line who had been drifting in the water north of Cuba. On September 13, the Captain of Carnival Elation will be honored by the Association for Rescue at Sea (AFRAS) in Washington, DC for his team’s role in the rescue of a fisherman whose vessel had sunk in rough seas during Hurricane Irma off the coast of Freeport, Bahamas.