P&O Australia Celebrates Melbourne Cup with Model Madeline Stuart

The Melbourne Cup cruise 2018 line up will be headlined by supermodel Madeline Stuart, P&O Cruises Australia announced.

Stuart, the world’s first professional adult supermodel with Down Syndrome, will delight 2,000 guests on P&O’s flagship, Pacific Explorer, with the cruise line’s highly anticipated “Fashions at Sea” catwalk show.

P&O’s biggest fashion show in history, produced by Australian fashion stylist Fernando Barraza and choreographer Amé Delves, will feature more than 20 local and international designers and brands including Leona Edmiston, Allanah Hill, Swarovski, Nicola Finetti and Sportscraft.

Madeline Stuart will also be joined by her manager, Rosanne Stuart, who will partake in a live question and answer session about her daughter’s rise to fame and her impact on the fashion world.

P&O Cruises President Sture Myrmell said the cruise line was honored to have Madeline Stuart headline this year’s “Fashion at Sea” catwalk show, which is now in its 49th year.

“This year we’re extremely proud to host Madeline Stuart and to launch a first-of-its-kind fashion campaign that promotes diversity and inclusion on and off the fashion circuit. P&O Cruises is a contemporary brand and this year’s show supports the essence of modern Australia,” said Myrmell, in a prepared statement.

Nearly 6,000 guests will depart Pacific Dawn from Brisbane and Pacific Explorer and Pacific Eden from Sydney to enjoy a line up of activities, such as fashion-themed workshops hosted by Kim Fletcher and a racing event hosted by twice-winner of the Melbourne Cup John Letts and legendary truck-driver Joe Agresta, which will delight racing enthusiasts.

Post-race celebrations include a live set from X Factor Australia duo Jess & Matt and P&O’s signature onboard annual seahorse racing event, where the guests can compete for a thousand-dollar prize.