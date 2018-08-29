American Song Completes Sea Trials

American Cruise Lines announced that the American Song has successfully passed Sea Trials and is now on its way to New Orleans.

The first modern riverboat in U.S. history is expected to arrive in New Orleans the first week in September, according to the company.

Its the second new vessel completed and delivered to American Cruise Lines by Chesapeake Shipbuilding this year.

The American Harmony, the second modern riverboat in the series, will be completed and delivered in the first quarter of 2019.

Now that American Song’s Sea Trials are completed, the line is nowlooking forward to the ship’s inaugural cruise from New Orleans to Memphis, October 6.

The American Song will cruise a full schedule of eight-day lower Mississippi River cruises throughout the remainder of 2018 and then will reposition to the West Coast in 2019, for American’s Columbia and Snake Rivers cruises beginning in March.