Cruise Industry News Annual Report

China Cruise Shipping to be Held in Shenzhen Shekou Cruise Center

Shenzhen

The 13th China Cruise Shipping Conference International Cruise Expo (CCS13) will be held in Shenzhen in the new Shenzhen Shekou Cruise Center, Nov. 1-3, according to a press release from the organizer, the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA).

The Shekou cruise homeport is a modernized international cruise homeport integrating “sea, air, land and railway” into one.

The port opened in 2016 and the cruise terminal is located at the west side of the passenger dock.

 

There will be four main exhibition areas, divided between cruise lines, ports and destinations, two supplier areas. 

