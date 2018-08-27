Dream Cruises Expands 'Ageless Dreamers' Program to Both Ships

Dream Cruises’ “Ageless Dreamers” Program, the first enrichment series at sea tailored for mature cruisers, has been well received by guests since its launch on World Dream in May 2018, according to a statement.

Dream Cruises said that in response to the overwhelming market demand, the program will be extended to Genting Dream, the brand’s first megaship which currently homeports in Singapore.

In addition to the signature activities of Ageless Dreamers program, starting from September, guests will have the privilege to enjoy the first-ever Cantonese Opera at Sea, where a host of Cantonese Opera A-listers will bring their hallmark performances from shore to sea for the very first time; Miss June Dally-Watkins, the Queen of Etiquette, will also make her cruise debut aboard Genting Dream, "where she will divulge the secrets to grace and elegance that she also shared with Hollywood celebrities, royal families and the likes," according to the company.

Cantonese Opera is a performance art celebrating Chinese legends that integrates music, literature, martial arts, dance and juggling.

On designated sailings from Sept 23 to November 11, Ageless Dreamers will have the privilege to indulge in a spectacular feast for the senses, featuring hallmark performances of Cantonese Opera classics such as Di Nü Hua (帝女花), Swallows Fly Apart (分飛燕) and Love and Passion (萬水千山總是情) by some of the most recognized Cantonese Opera artists from Guangdong province.

Other programs include embroidery at sea, east-meets-west wellness and health (Tai Chi) and more.