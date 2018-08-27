Rutter Achieves DNV-GL Certification for Wave Monitoring System

After extensive testing, the sigma S6 WaMoS II Wave and Surface Current Monitoring System from Rutter was re-certified by DNV-GL in May of this year, according to a statement.

The system was certified compliant with IEC 60945 Ed. 4 (2002-08) maritime navigation and IEC 62288 Ed. 2.0 (2014-07) radio-communication equipment and systems for Wave Monitoring Systems.

The sigma S6 WaMoS II Wave and Surface Current Monitoring System provides real-time wave and surface current measurements using standard navigational radars as a sensor. The operator is able to effectively identify environmental conditions and safe operational windows with the help of high definition images of wave fields and intuitive graphical reporting.

“This is a significant achievement for our system,” said Rutter President Fraser Edison, “This certification serves to validate the accuracy of our sigma S6 WaMoS®II Wave and Surface Current Monitoring system and attest to our commitment to consistent quality and reliability of our products.”