Akademik Ioffe Refloated; Passengers Moved to Another Vessel

Akademik Ioffe

One Ocean Expeditions’ Akademik Ioffe that ran aground in Kugaaruk, Nunavut, on Friday, has reportedly been refloated, according to Canadian sources.

All the passengers have been moved to the sister ship, the Akademik Sergey Vavilov.

There were a total of 162 people aboard the grounded ship, including passengers. scientists and crew.

While the Akademik Ioffe was said to be taking on water, the hull damage was limited, according to a company statement. There was no further information available as to what caused the grounding.

The Canadian Coast Guard transferred people from one ship to the other, with the second ship now reportedly carrying more passengers than its safety equipment can accommodate.

No further information was available as to what happens next for the Akademik Ioffe or where the Akademik Sergey Vavilov will disembark her passengers or how the incident affects future sailings.

August 25, 2018
