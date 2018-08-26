Latest Cruise Jobs: August 26

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:
Latest Key Jobs:
|Employer
|Job Title
|Location
|Norwegian Cruise
|Outbound Sales Consultant- Sunise
|Miami
|Norwegian Cruise
|Personal Vacation Consultant International - German Speaker - Oceania
|Miami
|Royal Caribbean
|Driver
|Miami
|Royal Caribbean
|Installers
|Miami
|Princess Cruises
|Learning Technologies Specialist
|California
|Princess Cruises
|AWS System Administrator/ Technical Support/Project Management
|California
|Holland America Line
|Instructor, Driver Safety and Training (Denver, CO) (seasonal)
|Seattle
|Carnival UK
|Planning Coordinator
|Southampton
|Carnival UK
|Buyer - Hotel/Food/Beverage
|Southampton
More cruise line jobs are available here.