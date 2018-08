Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' new Hanseatic Nature has arrived in Norway after leaving the Vard Tulcea yard in Romania on July 18.

The 4,000-mile tow of the 6,500-ton hull took a little more than four weeks.

The 230-passenger expedition ship will now be outfitted and completed at Vard Langsten near Ålesund.

The Hanseatic Nature will be christened next April in Hamburg.

Additional expedition newbuilds follow for Hapag-Lloyd in October 2019 and 2021.