One Ocean Expeditions Ship Runs Aground near Kugaaruk, Nunavut

One Ocean Expeditions’ ship, Akademik Ioffe, has run aground near Kugaaruk, Nunavut, according to Canadian news sources.

One Ocean Expeditions has reportedly released a statement to the Canadian media saying the ship ran aground in the western Gulf of Boothia on Friday morning, that no passengers were injured and that there was no environmental concern.

The Russian-owned 1989-built Akademik Ioffe carries up to 96 passengers plus crew.

The ship was said to be taking on water, but was described as stable and not in any immediate danger.

One Ocean Expeditions has sent another of its vessels, the Akademik Sergey Vavilov, to provide support and assistance. She was expected to arrive today.

The Canadian Coast Guard is also sending vessels and has dispatched air craft and helicopters.

"We regret the inconvenience to our passengers and are working closely with the captain, ship owner and all relevant agencies to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible," Catherine Lawton, general manager of One Oceans Expeditions, said in a company statement.

There was no information immediately available as to how the Akademik Ioffe ran aground.