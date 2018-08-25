VIPA Reports Restoration Progress

The reconstruction and renovation of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ airports and seaports is steadily progressing, according to the Virgin Islands P.ort Authority (VIPA), which has documented $87 million in damages after the territory’s ports, including more than 120 properties, were struck by two Category 5 hurricanes in September 2017.

VIPA also reported that it has applied to the Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Coastal Zone Management Commission to dredge approximately 232,000 cubic yards of material from the Charlotte Amalie Harbor. This dredging project will be funded by federal monies from a Community Development Block Grant issued by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant was applied for by the government of the Virgin Islands and will allow Oasis-class vessels to berth at the West Indian Company Dock in Havensight, St. Thomas.

In addition, VIPA said it continues to work with the US Army Corps of Engineers to finalize the dredging permit for the Schooner Bay Channel. This dredging will allow small cruise ships to berth at Gallows Bay in Christiansted, St. Croix.

Other port restorations affect local ferry traffic and private yachts.

VIPA’s contractor, Lemartec, Inc., has completed 70 percent of the Cyril E. King Airport Terminal roof replacement. The entire 240,000-square-foot roof is being upgraded to a stronger metal and two-ply membrane roof. The project should be finished by November 2018

The CEKA Terminal’s public-address system is being expanded and upgraded so that airline employees can communicate with their passengers throughout the terminal. VIPA’s air conditioning contractor will begin repairs to the terminal’s air handling system next week. VIPA’s board also recently approved several task orders to repair the terminal’s exhaust fans, air conditioning system and the roof skylights. Additionally, VIPA is soliciting proposals for the reconstruction of the airport’s apron at Gate 5. Bids are due by Sept. 17 and the project is expected to begin shortly after a contractor is selected.

The Henry E. Rohlsen Airport Terminal’s roof repairs are expected to begin in September. The hurricane-damaged roof at the new Airport Rescue Fire Fighter facility at HERA was completely reconstructed and VIPA’s firefighters on St. Croix now have a state-of-the-art fire station.

While repairs are ongoing, both airport terminals are being redesigned to accommodate an increase in air traffic to the territory.

Repairs to VIPA’s administrative office near the airport on St. Thomas will begin in September. During the repair and construction process, VIPA’s administrative, legal and executive offices will temporarily be relocated to Crown Bay Center. The purchasing building adjacent to the administrative office will also be demolished and rebuilt on the foundation of the existing building.