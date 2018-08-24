Princess Launches Overland Excursions in New Zealand's North Island

Princess Cruises has announced the line has significantly expanded its Across the Ditch Program ahead of the 2018-2019 summer cruise season.

The cruise line will take guests to places less traveled with the launch of two industry-first overland excursions in New Zealand’s North Island and over twenty exclusive shore tours this summer, according to a statement.

Under the cruise line’s global Local Connections Program, guests will be able to experience the destination through with local expert partner visiting their favorite local food, beverage and art establishments in every New Zealand port, Princess said.

Speaking at the New Zealand Cruise Association Conference today in Blenheim, New Zealand, Princess Cruises’ Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Stuart Allison said: "Princess Cruises will carry more cruise passengers to New Zealand than any other cruise operator, with almost 100,000 guests to the country this season. With New Zealand attracting more repeat cruisers than any other itinerary, we’ve broadened our Across the Ditch Program this year by partnering exclusively with a number of regional experts to offer our guests a number of truly immersive and authentic tourism experiences.

“Princess Cruises Local Connections Program will deliver meaningful and bespoke experiences across the country to our guests through the eyes of a local expert. It is these local chefs, beverage-makers and artisans, as recommended by our local expert partners, who will bring a destination to life in their own unique way',” said Allison.

One such highlight under the expanded Across the Ditch Program includes an overland excursion to Great Barrier Island, one of only four Dark Sky Sanctuaries in the world, for a stargazing experience.

“The expansion of the successful global Local Connections Program in New Zealand demonstrates Princess Cruises’ commitment to sustainable tourism and how the benefit of cruise tourism can be felt well beyond the ports our ships visit,” explained Allison.