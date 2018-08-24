Jamaica Port Authority

FTI’s Berlin Makes Maiden Calls in Amsterdam and Borkum

FTI Cruises in Amsterdam

FTI Cruises’ Berlin made her maiden call in Amsterdam this week. Adriana an Oosten, head of Cruise Terminal Amsterdam, participated in the traditional plaque exchange with Captain Alberto Tarozzi.

The Berlin stayed in Amsterdam until about 6 pm, when she sailed for the island of Borkum, where she arrived the following day at noon, for another plaque exchange between Christian Klamt, director of health and tourism for the North Sea Spa of Borkum and Captain Tarozzi.  Entertainment was provided by Albertus Akkerman, described as a genuine Borkumer, who came aboard with his accordion and sang sailor songs.

FTI Cruises in Borkum

The Berlin is slated to call in Helgoland and Sylt before concluding the cruise in Bremerhaven on Sunday.

