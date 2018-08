The LNG-powered AIDAnova has left the covered building hall at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany.

The 5,200-guest ship was floated out on Tuesday evening at Meyer, and will now be positioned at a dock at the shipyard for final hotel outfitting ahead of a delivery this autumn.

Later this month, AIDA will christen the ship in an open-air concert at the shipyard.

Delivery is scheduled for Nov. 15 in Bremerhaven.

The ship will start revenue sailings in December in the Canary Islands.