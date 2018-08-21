Fred. Olsen Announces Strong Start to New Campaign

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ “Warmer Cruising” campaign that launched on the August 15 is "celebrating a bumper start" with a year over year increase of 8.5% in sales in the first two days, according toa press release.

The campaign "offers guests up to 40% off a selection of 42 cruises between October 2018 and March 2019."

"In spite of the uncertain economic conditions, demand for our smaller, friendlier style of cruising is stronger than ever, with sales up 30% on the year,” said Justin Stanton, sales and marketing director, in a prepared statement.

“ We are always proud of our richer, 'closer' itineraries on our more intimate ships, and our new 'Warmer Cruising' campaign offers 'something for everyone.' From culture to adventure, city breaks to global discoveries; we are committed to ensuring that our guests have outstanding experiences and cherished memories, wherever they choose to travel with us."

According to the press release, the most popular choices to date include :

- Balmoral's nine-night L1833 "German Waterways & Bremen Beer festival" cruise with ports of call: Newcastle, UK - Bremen, Germany (overnight stay) - Cruising Weser River - Hamburg, Germany - Kiel, Germany - Warnemünde, Germany - Kiel Canal Transit - Newcastle, UK

- Braemar's five-night M1827 "Cruising the Seine" sailing, with ports of call: Southampton, UK - Cruising River Seine - Rouen, France (two-night stay) - Cruising River Seine - Honfleur, France (overnight stay) - Southampton, UK

- Balmoral's five-night L1837 "Into the Heart of Amsterdam & Antwerp" cruise, with ports of call: Southampton, UK - Amsterdam, The Netherlands (overnight stay) - Antwerp, Belgium (overnight stay) - Southampton, UK

- Balmoral's eight-night L1838 "Christmas Markets of Germany & Denmark" cruise, with ports of call: Southampton, UK - Bremen, Germany - Kiel Canal Transit - Copenhagen, Denmark - Kiel Canal Transit - Hamburg, Germany - Southampton, UK

- Braemar's 14-night M1831 "Caribbean Christmas & New Year" fly-cruise, with ports of call: Bridgetown, Barbados - Castries, St Lucia - St George's, Grenada - Willemstad, Curaçao - Basseterre, St Kitts - Road Town, Tortola - Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Island - Philipsburg, St Maarten - Bridgetown, Barbados