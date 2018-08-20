P&O Drops Discretionary Daily Service Charge

P&O Cruises has announced that on cruises departing from May 2019, the daily onboard discretionary Service Charge will be removed.

This will apply across the P&O Cruises fleet, the company said.

P&O Cruises senior vice president Paul Ludlow said: “We take huge pride in giving guests a holiday experience that’s truly memorable and special. By removing the daily discretionary Service Charge, P&O Cruises will make enjoying a cruise holiday an effortless experience, knowing that great service comes as standard.”

One set price includes accommodation, dining in a range of restaurants, complimentary children's clubs and a wide choice of entertainment options including theatre shows, comedy and headline performers, the cruise line announced.