V.Group Promises to Transform Crewing

V.Group announced today that it has engaged with management consultancy Accenture to transform its approach to crew management.

Named Embark, the project seeks to develop an in-house shared services model which streamlines and optimises key processes for V.Group’s seafarers, customers, and colleagues, the company said.

Embark will see the introduction of new and enhanced technology to support these shared services and digitise the shipowner and seafarer experience, V.Group said.

For customers, Embark seeks to drive cost efficiencies and vessel performance by introducing enhanced dashboard metrics that continually monitor and analyse ongoing crew management. It also drives more informed decision-making through real-time, accurate reports combined with better planning tools and increased budget transparency.

For seafarers, Embark will include streamlined and standardized recruitment software, a new global payroll system, and an app that seafarers can use to search for assignments, sign contracts, and manage documentation.

Allan Falkenberg, group managing director, crew management at V.Group, said: “As a business, our focus is on delivering consistently high-quality, engaged and motivated crew ensuring maximum vessel performance. With around 3,000 shore-based colleagues and a seafarer pool of circa 44,000, we need to ensure that we are spending more time on more rewarding work, focused on doing the right thing for our seafarers and customers, and reducing paperwork and manual activities. In turn, this leads to improved communication with seafarers, a reduction in last minute changes and rectifying errors, and access to accurate data that allows for more informed decision making on the planning side. For seafarers, it means more time to spend with family and friends on shore leave, and more certainty about their career planning and travel.

“To make this project happen, we’re not only investing in the digital technology, we’re reinventing our more than 30 crewing offices around the world to deliver a consistently high-level of service through our innovative operation model supported by centres of excellence, which will ensure that best practice is disseminated throughout the organisation. Ultimately, we’re a people business. Our values are to care, challenge, collaborate, be consistent and to commit and deliver. This brings all of these together, investing in the skills, technology and behaviours that will deliver for our customers, and improve life at sea.”