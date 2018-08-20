Cruise Industry News European Report

AIDA Names God Family for AIDAnova Christening

AIDAnova God Family

AIDA Cruises has named a god family to christen the AIDAnova on August 31 as the Mirza family from Hanau in Hesse was selected from hundreds of applicants.

On August 31, 2018 Sonja (31) and Asad (33) Mirza with their children Sophia (2) and Adrian (3) will christen the new LNG-powered AIDAnova at Meyer Werft.

25,000 spectators are expected at the dazzling event, The AIDA Open Air, with a spectacular christening show and a live concert by star DJ David Guetta.

Sonja and Asad will also celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on the day of the christening.

“It is an indescribably great honor for us to christen AIDAnova. We still can not believe we are the winners of the Christening Family Contest. The christening of AIDAnova will be an unforgettable event for our whole family," said Sonja.

