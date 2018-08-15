Quebec Announces Plan to Build New Cruise Terminal

Québec City announced it will build a second cruise terminal at Berth 30.

The project, which is set to be completed by 2020, will allow the port to accommodate ships with more than 4,000 passengers.

The $30 million project will see the port will invest $10 million, the Government of Québec will contribute $15 million to the project, and the city will invest $5 million.

The project will create a new cruise terminal, two gangways, and enhancements to the berth to accommodate the new construction, according to a statement.

“The addition of a second cruise terminal is part of our ongoing commitment to the cruise industry and the development of our infrastructure and port facilities,” said Mario Girard, President and CEO of the Québec Port Authority. “This new terminal will allow us to welcome larger and newer ships and provide additional gangways to better service our cruise line partners. Québec will be the only turnaround port along the St. Lawrence that can accommodate ships of more than 4,000 passengers, making it a strategic investment for the future of the Cruise Canada New England itinerary.”

Following a record-breaking cruise season in 2017, the 2018 cruise season has seen continued record deployment with eight ships making inaugural calls to Québec and Disney Cruises and Windstar Cruises sailing to the city for the first time, the port said.