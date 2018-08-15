Norwegian Announces Third Season of Meet the Winemaker Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line announced its third season of its Meet the Winemaker cruises, which invite guests sailing on select itineraries on Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Dawn, to participate in a robust program of private wine dinners and tastings, seminars and meet-and-greets with experts in the winemaking industry, including Salvatore Ferragamo, Rob Mondavi Jr., and Gerard Bertrand.

“Last season was such a success that we are thrilled to bring back this series of incredible wine cruises,” said Mark Kansley, senior vice president of hotel operations at Norwegian Cruise Line. “It has been a great honor to collaborate with these remarkable industry visionaries and provide an innovative culinary program and a one-of-a-kind cruise experience to our guests.”

Guests have several opportunities to engage with winemakers and other experts through a variety of seminars and activities including open-forum question and answer sessions and meet-and-greets, the company said.

For a more intimate experience, guided wine tastings, wine-paired dinners and educational seminars are available in The Cellars, A Michael Mondavi Family Wine Bar and are hosted by the guest winemaker or expert on board.

Guests learn about the featured wines through an interactive session where they’ll share tasting notes and learn how best to complement them. The experience features vintages chosen by the expert and brought on board for these exclusive events. The wine tastings are available at $19.95 per person plus tax and gratuity, and the exclusive five-course, wine-paired dinner available for $60 per person plus tax and gratuity.

The 2018/19 Meet the Winemaker series will be featured on the following sailings:

September 23, 2018 on Norwegian Escape -- Aarón Sánchez, celebrity chef and James Beard award winner, is the official ambassador and spokesperson for Moët-Hennessy’s Argentinian wine, Terrazas De Los Andes

October 12, 2018 on Norwegian Dawn -- Dina Mondavi, daughter of Isabel and Michael Mondavi, represents four generations of winemaking

October 27, 2018 on Norwegian Bliss -- Salvatore Ferragamo, heir of famed Italian fashion house and owner of Il Borro Winery in Tuscany, Italy

December 8, 2018 on Norwegian Bliss -- Bob Bertheau, head winemaker at Chateau Ste. Michelle, has maintained the vineyard’s legacy of crafting awarding-winning Chardonnay, Riesling, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, while putting his own signature on the wines

January 12, 2019 on Norwegian Bliss -- Juan Munoz Oca, head winemaker at Columbia Crest produces the winery’s portfolio of Reserve, H3, and Grand Estates wines

February 16, 2019 on Norwegian Bliss -- Gerard Bertrand is the renowned vintner of Languedoc-Roussillo

Meet the Winemaker cruises on Norwegian Bliss take place on the seven-day itineraries to Alaska from Seattle during the summer months, the Mexican Riviera in the fall from Los Angeles and the Eastern Caribbean from Miami in the winter.

On Norwegian Escape, the cruises are available on itineraries from New York, and on Norwegian Dawn, they are available on seven-day itineraries from Boston to Canada and New England offering guests a beautiful way to witness the fall foliage.