Rockland Maine to Drastically Limit Large Ship Visits

Big cruise ships hoping to disembark passengers in Rockland, Maine, may need to look elsewhere as a local council voted three to two in favor of significantly limiting large ship visits.

The order approved by the council does not effect ships under 500 guests, other than saying that there cannot be more than two ships in port at once.

Big ships - above 500 guests - are only allowed in Rockland in September and October, with a cap of six calls per year. In those months, there will be a daily limit of 3,000 guests and monthly limit of 9,000 guests.

Scheduled calls in September include the Crystal Symphony and Queen Mary 2.