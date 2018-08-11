Cunard Queens Meet Red Arrows

Cunard's three queens—Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth—sailed from Southampton on August 10 and were sent off by the Red Arrows, The Royal Air Force Aerobic Team with a display of a flying formation.

The sendoff marks the first time in Cunard's history that guests had the opportunity to see the Red Arrows flying display while onboard, Cunard said, in a statement.

Guests onboard Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria will also be treated to a special commentary while the jets performed. Listeners in the United Kingdom were also able to tune into the commentary on Cowes radio – 87.7FM.

The Cunard fleet set sail from Southampton at 5:30p.m., heading for the Isle of Wright. The fleet also received a memorable and unique send off from the yachtsmen and spectators at Cowes and the Royal Yacht Squadron.

Friday was a day of celebration for the luxury cruise line in Southampton. In addition to the amazing display, Cunard hosted five lucky children who won a competition to visit the three Queens and enjoy a "Captain for the Day" experience.

To win the competition they had to share with Cunard, in their own words, why they deserved to be a "Captain for the Day" and they were judged on the creativity of their entry.



