Regent and Oceania Well Booked for 2019

Among a long list of positive commentary on the financial performance of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in the second quarter of 2018, the company’s two smaller brands – Oceania and Regent – continue to outperform.

“Oceania and Regent, for example whose itineraries tend to book further out, are already 50 percent booked for the year (2019), the earliest that either brand has reached this booking milestone in their respective histories with pricing substantially higher versus this year's record levels,” said Frank del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

A longer booking curve is also helping drive ticket pricing for Oceania, a premium brand, and the ultra-luxury Regent.

“This stronger for longer cycle also manifests itself in our high yielding third quarter sailings in Alaska, the Mediterranean and the Baltic, which are performing extremely well and garnering record yields,” del Rio said, speaking on the company’s second quarter earnings call. “This greatly benefits the Oceania and Regent brands, which have approximately two-thirds of their deployment in the Mediterranean and Baltic region with Alaska comprising the vast majority of remaining itineraries.”