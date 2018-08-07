Lindblad Expeditions Holdings announced today that it has expanded its agreement with National Geographic Partners to include all of the Americas.

The relationship between Lindblad and National Geographic started in 2004 and includes co-selling, co-marketing and branding arrangements that run through 2025.

With the addition of the Canada and Latin America markets to the existing agreement covering the United States, Australia and New Zealand, Lindblad and National Geographic have further deepened their long-term strategic partnership and will collectively invest to further accelerate growth in these important geographies, the companies announced.

The United States has long been the primary source market for Lindblad, and with the rapidly accelerating demand for authentic and immersive experiential travel the Company certainly expects significant domestic growth for years to come, the comapny said.

Sven-Olof Lindblad, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Lindblad has been a pioneer in expedition travel for fifty years. By extending our successful partnership with National Geographic, energizing new markets and expanding our fleet, we are taking the next steps in our long-term growth strategy. Our experience and track record in delivering unparalleled experiences in the world's most amazing locations ideally positions us to capitalize on the explosive growth in high quality adventure travel."

"National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions have, over the past 14 years, found an extraordinary level of common cause. This manifests itself in knowing the importance of people exploring the world, building understanding and becoming more knowledgeable and energized citizens," added Gary E. Knell, CEO of National Geographic Partners. "Our collaboration goes far beyond business, into education, conservation and storytelling through expedition travel. We know collectively that our partnership's goal is to consistently grow the number of people who explore our world and that's why we're so excited to expand our partnership to include the Canadian and Latin American markets."