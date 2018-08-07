Azamara Pursuit and Journey Meet in Norway

Yesterday, Azamara Club Cruises celebrated a rare occurrence as two of its three vessels, Azamara Pursuit – currently on its maiden voyage – and Azamara Journey – welcoming new officers met in Haugesund, Norway, according to the company.

The meeting was celebrated with a variety of activities including an on-shore gathering, which brought the guests and crew from each ship together, as well as a sail away party featuring Norwegian cuisine, cocktails and entertainment.

"Azamara Pursuit, joining its highly award-winning sister, Azamara Journey, marks a new era for the Azamara brand," said Larry Pimentel, President & CEO of Azamara Club Cruises. "To celebrate the special meeting of the two ships, we could not think of a better way to welcome the new ship and team members than with a celebration that brings together our crew and guests. We are thrilled to do this in Norway – one of Azamara's most popular destinations."