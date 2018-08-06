Celestyal Cruises Promotes Two Senior Executives

Celestyal Cruises today announced internal leadership transitions following Chris Theophilides’ move from COO to CEO on July 1.

Leslie Peden has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer and will oversee all global commercial activities for Celestyal, including strategic business development, marketing and commercial PR.

Captain George Koumpenas will step into the role of Chief Operations Officer, where he will continue to supervise operations activities while adding the day-to-day oversight of operations in the Piraeus office to his responsibilities.

Following these changes, Celestyal has updated its Executive Committee, which now comprises Capt. George Koumpenas, Leslie Peden, Marios Theodosiou – who continues as CFO – and CEO Chris Theophilides.

“All of the activities we’ve undertaken since the latter part of 2017 are core to the commercial transformation we need to make to continue building our global brand,” said Chris Theophilides, CEO of Celestyal Cruises. “I am confident that through the collective efforts of the entire Celestyal team we will continue to deliver our outstanding product to more and more people around the world.”

Photo: From left: From Left: Leslie Peden and Captain George Koumpenas.