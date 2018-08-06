Princess’ Ernesto Burger Moves Ashore

The Ernesto, the signature burger of The Salty Dog Gastropub aboard select Princess Cruises’ ships will now be available on land for the first time, added as a featured item on the dinner menu of the cruise line’s chef partner, Ernesto Uchimura’s Los Angeles based restaurant and bar, Electric Owl.

Developed in collaboration with Uchimura, a founding chef of the original Umami Burger, the Ernesto is the signature offering at The Salty Dog Gastropub and the Salty Dog Grill, both found aboard some of Princess’ ships. The gastropub was unveiled in 2016 and the grill in 2017 as part of the line’s Come Back New Promise, a $450 million multi-year product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign.

The namesake burger consists of ribeye and short rib beef patty, grilled pork belly, caramelized kimchi, beer battered jalapeño, charred onion aioli and is topped with cave-aged Gruyère cheese.