Pullmantur Adds Madeira To Canary Islands and Agadir Program

Pullmantur Cruceros has announced that it is adding Madeira on its winter season Canary Islands program for 2018-2019.

The Spanish brand is projecting that it will carry more than 30,000 passengers visiting Gran Canaria, Tenerife, La Palma and Lanzarote, Funchal and Agadir.

The winter season starts on Nov. 17 and concludes March 31 with a total of 20 sailings aboard the Zenith.

Special events during the season include the Zenith staying overnight in Funchal on Dec. 31 so passengers can see the fireworks. On the March 2 sailing, the ship will spend the night in La Palma allowing passengers to participate in the annual carnival celebrations.