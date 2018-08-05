FellowSHIP Concludes 15 Years of Maritime Battery and Fuel Cell Research

Project partners Eidesvik Offshore, Wärtsilä Norway and DNV GL have announced the closure of the FellowSHIP research project which has explored the use of battery, hybrid and fuel cell technology in the maritime industry for over 15 years.

In 2003, the FellowSHIP project partners began laying the groundwork for marine fuel cell technology, developing a proof of concept and the basic implementation principles, all of which culminated in the installation of a prototype fuel cell on board Eidesvik Offshore’s Viking Lady PSV in 2010. Over the life of the project, the focus shifted to demonstrating the applicability of hybrid battery power systems, especially lithium ion batteries. Now, with class rules established and the technology fully commercialized, the partners have decided that it is time to close the book on the FellowSHIP project.

“The results from FellowSHIP have shaped our knowledge of battery and hybrid power on board ships and enabled the industry to implement innovations which will help to enable the next generation of more efficient and sustainable vessels,” stated Bjørn-Johan Vartdal, maritime program director for technology and research, DNV GL.

“Eidesvik is continuously searching for the most forward-looking, efficient and environmentally friendly ship designs and operational solutions for our fleet,” said Vermund Hjelland, vice president technology and development for Eidesvik Offshore. “Upgrading four of our ships with battery systems since 2016 would never have happened without the results, experience and knowledge obtained through the project.”

“FellowSHIP has been an important project for demonstrating, validating and documenting new, efficient and low-emission technologies,” said Ingve Sørfonn, head of technology & development for Wärtsilä Marine Solutions, Power Conversion. “The fuel savings and emission reductions achieved during the different phases of the project have been enablers for developing the maritime industry in a more sustainable direction.”