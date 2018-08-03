Port Canaveral Launches 65th Anniversary Photo Contest

Port Canaveral is inviting amateur photographers to take their best shot – or shots – and enter their favorite pictures in the 65th Anniversary Port Canaveral photo contest.

According to the port, interested participants have until Sept. 30, 2018, to submit up to three original digital photographs taken in or around Port Canaveral that illustrates an aspect of the port – scenery, cruise or cargo ships, pleasure boats, nature, port operations, wildlife, and space launches as seen from Port Canaveral.

A volunteer panel of five judges will review all photos submitted and select the top three for each of five categories: cruise, cargo, fishing/boating/recreation, environmental, and space

The winning selections will be announced on November 3, and displayed at an exhibition on November 4, the 65th anniversary of the port’s dedication in 1953. The winning selections will then be on display at various locations around the port during the coming year.

The contest is open to amateur photographers of all ages. Contestants may submit up to three (3) images for judging. Each submission must have been created by the entrant. Each entry should be a publication-quality digital image and submitted online with a completed and signed entry form for each photo entered. For all persons recognizable in the photograph, a signed model release must be included, if applicable. Entrants must grant permission for unrestricted use of the image to the Canaveral Port Authority or its designee to utilize the image in future publications and exhibits, and online.