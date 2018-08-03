Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Bahamas Paradise to Host Comic Con Cruise

Grand Classica

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (BPCL) is hosting PalmCon, described as Palm Beach county's original Comic-Con, aboard the Grand Classica, October 12-14 for its eighth annual comic and entertainment convention. Celebrating all things superheroes, anime, science fiction, video games, role playing games, fantasy card games and pop culture, this will be PalmCon’s first gathering at sea.

The sailing will feature comic guests, current celebrities, gaming, cosplay, writers/creators workshops, live entertainment, comics, toys, original art and contests. Daily activities are planned.

According to BPCL, not only are the new superheroes and stars celebrated, but also the nostalgic ones that guests will remember from childhood. The PalmCon cruise presented by Cosmic Times starts at $185 per person, based on double occupancy.

BPCL sails two-night cruises from the Port of Pam Beach to Grand Bahama Island year-round.l201

