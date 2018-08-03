Global Ports to Hold Global Run in Havana

Global Ports Holding (GPH) has announced that its next Global Run event will take place in Havana, Cuba on Nov. 18, 2018. The Marathon of Havana, which will be named the Global Ports Marabana, will be promoted through RPM-MKTG, an events company with experience of similar events including the Zurich Marató de Barcelona, the eDreams Mitja Marató de Barcelona and the Gaes Titan Desert by Garmin.

GPH’s choice to sponsor the event follows the company’s agreement in May to operate Havana’s cruise port, as the company looks to expand its global footprint in the Americas.

The Global Ports Marabana expects to see participants from around the world. Leading up to the main event on November 18, a number of shorter distance races will take place, including a half marathon, 10k and 5k events.

GPH said that in the past few years, the Cuba marathon has experienced a significant increase in the number of foreign participants, who have taken advantage of the opportunity to visit and explore the island.

Emre Sayin, GPH CEO, commented: “Having recently added the operation of Havana Cruise Port to our portfolio, we look forward to enabling more people to enjoy the destination in the coming years.”

According to GPH, it is organizing the Global Run on an annual basis, “in the ethos of global collaboration, peace and understanding.” Last year, Global Run attracted more than 8,000 participants from 43 countries to the Marathona Di Ravennna. So far, the run has been held in Bodrum, Turkey; Valletta, Malta; Bar/Kotor, Montenegro and Ravenna, Italy. GPH’s intention is to host a Global Run in all locations of its growing portfolio – currently 14 ports located around the world.