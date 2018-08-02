Fincantieri Names Luigi Matarazzo Director of Merchant Ships Business Unit

Fincantieri has named Luigi Matarazzo director of its Merchant Ships Business Unit. In his new role, Matarazzo will oversee the whole strategy and planning in the cruise field for the Group, reporting to CEO Giuseppe Bono.

Throughout his 27-year career at Fincantieri Matarazzo, better known as “Gigi”, has held various roles within the Merchant Ships Business United and at the corporate level, up to executive vice president of newbuildings of the unit in March 2016.

Matarazzo joined Fincantieri in 1991, working in the project engineering department for cruise vessels. He was named chief designer in 1998.

In 1999, he was named lead project engineer for Holland America Line’s vessels, and took over the responsibility for the hotel areas of newbuilds at the Marghera yard from 2002 to 2004. He subsequently became project manager for Holland America, P&O and Cunard newbuilds, before assuming responsibility for engineering and design for both the Merchant and Cruise Ship Business Units and integrating them.

Moving to the corporate level, Matarazzo became deputy COO responsible for engineering in 2010, adding industry systems to his portfolio in 2011 and also being in charge of manufacturing and design integration through 2015.

In 2016, Matrazzo was named executive vice president of newbuildings, a position he has held until now.