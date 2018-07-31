Crystal Unveils Endeavor’s Expedition Itineraries

Crystal Yacht Expedition Cruises has unveiled the inaugural season of itineraries for the Crystal Endeavor, now under construction at MV Werften and slated to enter service in 2020.

Announcing sailings from August 2020 through January 2021, Crystal said its new 19,800-ton, 200-passenger vessel will sail from 12 to 22 days to some of the world’s most far-reaching and fascinating regions. Before beginning its inaugural season Aug. 10, the Endeavor will sail a series of charters and special event voyages.

Voyages will explore Japan and the Russian Far East, Southeast Asia, New Zealand, Australia and Antarctica.

Bookings will open for Crystal Society guests on August 8, 2018 and to the public on August 22, 2018, with expedition and excursion details to be announced at a later date.

Fares start at $12,749 per guest (based on double occupancy, excluding port taxes and fees).

According to Crystal, the Endeavor will feature generous public spaces, a full-service spa & salon, six restaurants including Nobu Matsuhisa’s Umi Uma, expedition rooms and suite accommodations with private butler service.

The PC6 ice class will enable her to operate in summer and autumn through medium first-year ice, according to Crystal.