ALMACO Group today announced a major order to outfit all the cabins and public areas on both of the Global-class ships for Dream Cruises, under construction at MV Werften's Wismar shipyard.

The 204,000-ton ships will join Genting's fleet in Asia in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

In one of ALMACO’s largest contracts, the company will install almost 1,000 crew and passenger cabins produced by the yard, as well as various crew public areas and stair cases. The total background and interior outfitting areas surpass 40,000 square meters.

The work onboard one of the largest ships built as of yet is scheduled to start immediately in Wismar and Warnemünde, where ALMACO will produce and install the suites and will install the yard-produced cabins.

Jussi Laimi, the Vice President of Sales for ALMACO’s Accommodation Systems division, said:, “ALMACO’s extensive expertise in delivering high-quality cabins in the marine and offshore industries, surpassing 25,000 cabins and public spaces built and modernized since the company’s beginning, makes us well suited for this scale of a project.”

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Genting Group and honored to maintain the company’s trust in our quality and performance for so many years,” added Esko Karvonen, president and CEO of ALMACO.

“ALMACO has been a close partner of the Genting Group supporting all the brands throughout the last 20 years," he continued. "ALMACO has been involved in the modernization and newbuilding of galleys and cabins on the Star Cruises fleet, on both Dream Cruises newbuilds, as well as on recently delivered Crystal Cruises’ river ships, strengthening the partnership even further with this latest contract award.”