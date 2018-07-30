Princess Unveils Sky Suites on Sky Princess

Princess Cruises has unveiled more details of features onboard the Sky Princess, including a first look at its first-ever Sky Suites. Presently under construction at Fincantieri, the new ship is slated to enter service in October 2019.

The Sky Suites are centrally located on the top decks and feature the largest private balconies ever offered by the line, according to a statement from Princess. Measuring 700 square feet, the balconies will provide a private vantage of the ship’s Movie Under the Stars screen and space for entertaining. The two suites will also offer a 270-degree view and have sleeping capacity for five guests, and more for entertaining -- making them ideal for families, Princess stated.

“Our two new Sky Suites reflect Princess Cruises’ continued commitment to offer new and expansive accommodations that meet the needs of our guests,” said Jan Swartz, president.

The 143,700-ton Sky Princess will include features found on its three sister ships – the Royal Princess, Regal Princess and Majestic Princess - as well as new offerings that are said to represent an evolution of the current ships’ designs.

Also new for Sky Princess will be the addition of a Wakeview pool on its aft decks. There will also be two new deep-tank top deck pools, a restorative Retreat Pool, and more Jacuzzis than the previous Royal-Class ships including two Jacuzzis cantilevered over the deep-tank pools.

Princess said that guests will also be able to enjoy the new look of the ship’s Vista Lounge complete with a full bar offering, an evolution of the lounge from the other Princess ships. There will also be a new café in the Princess Live venue, serving barista made coffee, tea and quick bites.

Swartz promised to announce more new features as the cruise line’s fleet expands.