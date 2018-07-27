Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

American Queen Steamboat Participates in Mass Rescue Exercise

American Queen Steamboat Company participated in a mass rescue exercise in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard and greater Louisville river community on July 23, according to a company announcement.

Federal, state and local authorities collaborated with the American Queen’s crew as well as the corporate incident response team to test their ability to respond to a collision involving a large passenger vessel and a tug and barge and to coordinate the evacuation of passengers and the treatment of injuries from remote locations.

The exercise helped first responder agencies enhance interagency communications, evaluate search and rescue procedures and test interagency incident command system response capabilities.

American Queen Steamboat calls at ports along the Ohio, Mississippi, Tennessee, Columbia and Snake Rivers.

