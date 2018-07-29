Holland America Hosts Catholic Seafarers’ Ministry Fundraiser Luncheon

Holland America Line recently hosted the Home from the Sea fundraiser luncheon for the Catholic Seafarers’ Ministry aboard at the Port of Seattle. The event was attended by the Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg, auxiliary bishop of Seattle, along with Father Paul Magnano and Deacon Joey DeLeon.

A raffle for a Holland America Line cruise was held to raise funds for the center. After lunch guests were invited to tour the ship.

“Holland America Line is a longtime supporter of Catholic Seafarers’ Ministry, and we were honored to host their annual fundraising luncheon,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line’s president. “Not only is Catholic Seafarers’ Ministry an important part of our community, but they also serve our crew members. As Seattle’s hometown cruise line we are proud to help further the valuable work of this great organization supporting maritime workers who are away from home and their families, especially in this busy summer cruise season.”

The Catholic Seafarers' Center is a social-service agency in the Archdiocese of Seattle. Its mission is to meet the spiritual and practical needs of seafarers and maritime workers visiting and living in Seattle. The center provides a number of services to workers coming to the city, including shipping goods on their behalf, arranging transportation and coordinating recreational activities.