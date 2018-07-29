Jamaica Port Authority

Ecoventura’s New Theory to Sail in Galapagos from March 2019

MV Theory

Ecoventura announced that its newbuild, the MV Theory, will debut in the Galapagos on March 3, 2019. The company said it will be among the greenest ships in the area, and the five-star vessel is named after Charles Darwin’s Theory of Evolution.

The Theory is a 20-passenger mega-yacht featuring 10 premium cabins all located on the same deck, the company said.

The ship's interiors are designed by Cindy Muirragui and will incorporate a sophisticated, neutral color palette of silvers, ash and dusty grey tones to complement the simple white linens. 

Sundeck Aboard Theory

Each room also features large, three-panel panoramic windows, connecting yachters with the Galapagos’ wildlife, the company said.

The newest vessel to join Ecoventura’s fleet will feature similar onboard amenities similar to its sister ship, the MV Origin, including a full-time concierge, fitness center, a sundeck with chic loungers and daybeds, an open-bar policy, and a Jacuzzi. Guests can also enjoy locally inspired Ecuadorian cuisine from the comfort of the ship’s dining room, or in an al-fresco setting on the sundeck. 

Dining Area Aboard Theory

The MV Theory will operate on Ecoventura’s current schedule, which rotates between two A & B seven-night itineraries, and can be combined into a comprehensive two-week excursion. Itinerary A follows a southern/central route, and itinerary B follows a northern/western route. 

