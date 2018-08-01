Infographic: European Cruise Lines Set for Unprecedented Growth

The European cruise brands will go from carrying just over 8 million cruise guests in 2018 to over 14 million by 2027, according to the 2019 European Regional Report by Cruise Industry News.

The estimates take into account all European cruise brands, known ship orders and announced deployment plans.

An infographic of the data is available for download here.

It’s a major but continued growth trend, as the European brands carried 4.6 million cruise guests in 2008.

On a berth basis, an estimated 198,919 berths among the European cruise lines will grow to over 300,000 berths by 2026.

This year MSC has the lion’s share of the market, with a 25.9 percent market share among the European brands. The family-owned brand leads a trio of Carnival Corporation owned brands, starting with Costa, which has a 22.2 percent share, with AIDA third in line with 12.1 percent, ahead of P&O UK , TUI, and Pullmantur.

The 2019 European Regional Report by Cruise Industry News projects market share based on capacity by year and by brand from 2018 through 2027.