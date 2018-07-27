Jamaica Port Authority

AIDA Offers Abu Dhabi F1 Package

Abu Dhabi F1 Race

AIDA Cruises is offering a seven-day cruise from Dubai Nov. 23 to 30 aboard the AIDAprima that includes the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix with pricing starting at 2,698 euro including flights and the race.

The race package features tickets for two days for the last FI race of the season, Nov. 24 and 25 (2018), including support races, qualifying and the F1 race.

Concerts are also part of the program, with performers Sam Smith and Guns N’Roses.

AIDA said the total package – cruise, flights and race – can be booked with travel agents or directly from AIDA online or by phone.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
China Cruise Shipping 13
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report