AIDA Offers Abu Dhabi F1 Package

AIDA Cruises is offering a seven-day cruise from Dubai Nov. 23 to 30 aboard the AIDAprima that includes the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix with pricing starting at 2,698 euro including flights and the race.

The race package features tickets for two days for the last FI race of the season, Nov. 24 and 25 (2018), including support races, qualifying and the F1 race.

Concerts are also part of the program, with performers Sam Smith and Guns N’Roses.

AIDA said the total package – cruise, flights and race – can be booked with travel agents or directly from AIDA online or by phone.