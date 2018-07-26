Nautilus Appoints New President and CEO

Nautilus International Holding Corp. has appointed Robert B. Owens to succeed James R. Callahan as president and CEO. Callahan will remain as chairman, according to a statement.

In his role as president and CEO, Owens will oversee all functions of the various enterprises of Nautilus, including Metro Ports, Metro Cruise Services, Metro Shore Services, Metro Events, Terminal Security Solutions and various other operating companies. All subsidiaries report to Owens, and he reports to the Nautilus board.

“I am thrilled to have Bob succeed me as president and CEO of Nautilus,” Chairman Callahan said. “He brings an outstanding reputation as a highly skilled, personable executive of the highest integrity with a significant breadth of maritime experience spanning multiple decades, including critical skills in operational expertise, complex negotiations, financial acumen, strategic planning, business development, technology and automation platforms, and relationship building. Bob clearly possesses the experience, reputation and passion to lead the growth strategy at Nautilus.”

Owens joins Nautilus after serving three successful decades in the maritime and intermodal sector for various companies, including Marine Terminals Corp., Ports America, Mi-Jack Products, TraPac and Total Terminals International. Owens’ broad experience includes terminal operations, commercial and business development assignments including corporate acquisitions in the U.S. and abroad. Additionally, he has implemented automated equipment and technology systems in multiple marine and intermodal facilities. Owens earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics degree from California State University, Long Beach, California.

“I am very excited to be joining a company with the history, success and integrity of Nautilus. I’m looking forward to building on the successful legacy and foundation that Jim and his teams have created through the years,” said Owens.