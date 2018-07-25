Cruise the Saint Lawrence Expects Continued Growth in 2018

Cruise the Saint Lawrence, an association representing nine ports in the region, announced that after an extremely positive 2017 cruise season, 2018 will continue the trend of continued growth.

During the 2017 cruise season, more than half a million passengers and crew members visited the nine of call of on the St. Lawrence, the association said, making up 387,678 passengers and 151,362 crew.

This year’s cruise season, which began in May, was marked by the presence of Holland America and Hurtigruten vessels on the Saint Lawrence.

By the end of the season in progress, the nine member ports of call are expected to log over 500,000 passenger-days and more than 150,000 crew.

In 2018, 26 cruise lines operating 35 different ships will call among the nine ports.

The association also announced other news: Tony Boemi of Port of Montréal was elected to a two-year term as President, with Nancy Houley of Port of Québec continuing in her capacity of Vice President, and Renée Dumas of Cruise Baie-Comeau named to the post of Secretary-Treasurer.