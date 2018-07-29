Princess Cruises is the presenting sponsor of the “Galley Wars” cooking competition at LA Fleet Week 2018. The three-years-running rivalry pits four teams - three from the U.S Sea Services plus one team from the Royal Canadian Navy - against one another to see which team can deliver the tastiest meal.

“Galley Wars presented by Princess Cruises” will be one of the signature events held on Monday, Labor Day, the final day of the Fleet Week celebration. During LA Fleet Week, free military ship tours, exhibits, entertainment and much more take place Friday through Monday, Aug. 31 through Sept. 3, on the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles.

The host of this year’s Galley Wars competition is Jill Whelan, Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador, best known for her role as Vicki Stubing, the Captain’s daughter on the hit television series, “The Love Boat.”

For the Galley Wars competition, teams will be challenged to create their best grilled main dish, complemented by two side dishes and a dessert. They will have a limited amount of time to prepare their meal in front of the panel of four Galley Wars judges and a live audience.

A high-profile judging panel to be announced in the coming weeks will be comprised of culinary experts who will observe the live competition, taste the meals prepared by each team, and determine which of the teams will walk away with bragging rights as this year’s Galley Wars champions. This year, a chef from Princess Cruises will be assigned to each cooking team to help advise on menu decisions and winning strategies. Participating teams will be selected by the Navy shortly before the competition.